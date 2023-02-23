Subi Suresh passes away

Popular Malayalam actress, television host and stage-show performer, Subi Suresh died at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, family sources said.
She was 41 and was reportedly under treatment for liver related ailments for some time. Known for her slapstick roles and spontaneous on-stage dialogue delivery, Suresh had a huge fan-following.
Beginning her career as a mimicry artiste in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe years ago, she gradually created a niche for herself in the male-dominated comedy shows on stage and in television.
