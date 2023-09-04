Sujoy Ghosh talks about casting kareena Kapoor Khan for his web film Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s interest in Jaane Jaan brought Sujoy Ghosh his Maya D’Souza. Speaking about casting Kareena for the role, Sujoy said, “It felt like the universe was at work because it was such a huge coincidence that led up to Kareena being cast in the film. When I first got the rights to the film, I had told no one about it. It was right then that Kareena called me up talking about how she wants to be a part of a film like this. What are the odds! For me, after having this script for 11 years, having Kareena play the role of Maya made sense instantly. Her passion for the story and her eagerness to deliver the performance with utmost sincerity is what makes the story even more special.”

After he had his protagonist locked, the hunt for Naren (Jaideep) and Karan (Vijay) had begun. Little did Sujoy know that, here too, destiny played its magic and brought together two actors that shared a special bond since their youth, having been batchmates in college. Sujoy said, “For me, it’s extremely important that I see the characters in every actor that is playing the role. With Jaidep and Vijay, they clicked with Naren and Karan immediately. As a director, you should always believe your gut feeling and the right casting is half the job done.

A thriller, the film follows Maya, Naren and Karan (Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay), in a race where everyone is trying to cover and uncover the truth!

