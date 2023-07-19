Sukhpal Singh Cheema, a line producer, loves the challenges he faces on the sets

Tribune News Service

Sukhpal Singh Cheema stepped into the Punjabi film industry following the footsteps of his brother Kartar Cheema and instantly took to it like fish to water. Unlike his big brother, who is an actor, Sukhpal found his calling in being a line producer.

“Simply put, anything required for a film – a needle or a ship, it’s the responsibility of a line producer to arrange for it,” says Sukhpal. Starting his line producing innings in 2015 with Mitti Na Pharol Jogiya, Sukhpal has worked in films like Sikandar 2, web series 500 Meter and another web film Baghi Di Dhee.

“Right from finding to taking permission for locations, putting up sets, hotel bookings for actors and crew, food to vanities to any property required at the shoot falls under a line producer’s purview,” shares Sukhpal, who loves to meet the challenges of everyday job along with his team.

In Punjab, he finds perfect synergy to accomplish the impossible at any given time of the day, or night. “People of Punjab are simple and helpful, that makes my job fulfilling,” says Sukhpal.

His job poses some unforeseen challenges, and accomplishing them gives him a new high each time. “Recently, we were shooting for a song at a factory near Ropar at about one at night, when there was a demand for a Bullet silencer that very night. When reaching out to all possible mechanics and workshops in that unearthly hour nearby didn’t work, we had someone ride his Bullet from Patiala to Ropar, detached its silencer, attached it where it was required and completed the shoot,” says Sukhpal.

Sukhpal is currently prepping for three films due to be shot in Punjab. “It’s hugely satisfying to put an idea to something concrete as a film or music video!”