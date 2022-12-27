Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar walked barefoot in the forest for the shoot of Kya Say

Twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have won the audiences’ hearts with their recently released track, Kya Say, with Badshah.

The song shows them in a new and unique avatar and we are in love with their fashion game in the song and also the majestic landscapes.

Well, the duo had to travel barefoot from one shoot location to another in the forest.

Sukriti shared her experience and said, “It was difficult walking through mud and sludge but I’m really happy that we did it and could bring this beautiful song to the audience. Walking from one location to another in a forest initially was very challenging and it was for the very first time I did something like this but looking at the reactions and the love that the song has received all seems to be worth it. We were also warned about leeches. It was one of the best adventures I ever had.”