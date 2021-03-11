Sumona Chakravarti rubbishes wedding rumours

Recently, social media was buzzing with reports of Sumona Chakravarti getting married to Samrat Mukerji, who is the cousin of Bollywood actress Kajol.
Sumona has now rubbished all these reports, saying it’s not true. Sumona reacted to the reports of her wedding with Samrat by saying that the news is false and a decade old. Samrat is the brother of actor Sharbani Mukherjee and the son of Rono Mukerji.
Sumona says, “These are 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments. I don’t like to talk about my personal life. If ever there’s any development, you all will get to know about it.” Talking about Samrat, Sumona says, “He’s a friend. That’s about it.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres