Sumona Chakravarti rubbishes wedding rumours

Recently, social media was buzzing with reports of Sumona Chakravarti getting married to Samrat Mukerji, who is the cousin of Bollywood actress Kajol.

Sumona has now rubbished all these reports, saying it’s not true. Sumona reacted to the reports of her wedding with Samrat by saying that the news is false and a decade old. Samrat is the brother of actor Sharbani Mukherjee and the son of Rono Mukerji.

Sumona says, “These are 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments. I don’t like to talk about my personal life. If ever there’s any development, you all will get to know about it.” Talking about Samrat, Sumona says, “He’s a friend. That’s about it.”