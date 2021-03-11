Sunidee Chauhan set to debut on OTT

Sunidee Chauhan, known for TV shows Lovepantii and Vidrohi, is thrilled to make her foray on the web. The actress says, “I am super excited for this as it’s my debut in the web world. I have been waiting for this for a very long time. The character that I am playing is completely different from what I have done until now. So, it would be a new avatar and I hope my fans will love it!”

The actress adds that web series are different from TV shows in multiple ways, including being more convenient for the audience.

“Web series have different flavours. The vibe is completely different from what we do on television. I think it works as an advantage that people can see web shows sitting anywhere, on their mobile phones, laptop, iPads etc. They don’t have to wait for the episode to come on TV and if they miss it, it’s not like they can’t watch it again,” she says.