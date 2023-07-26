Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh and Irshad Kamilji unite for Barkha

Oriyon Music’s latest track Barkha unites Sunidhi Chauhan, Irshad Kamil and Arijit Singh.
Distributed by Saregama India Ltd, Barkha is a song that embodies the essence of the monsoon, showcasing its heartwarming as well as heartbreaking sides. With Sunidhi Chauhan’s vocals, Arijit Singh’s composition and Irshad Kamil’s lyrics, Barkha brings together some of the greatest talents of the Indian music industry.
Talking about the track, Sunidhi says, “Barkha is not just a song, but a mood and a character in itself. This soothing tune talks about love, separation, reunion, and so much more. We are paying an ode to the monsoon as well as the emotions connected with rain. It was an absolute delight collaborating with Arijit on this track, and I am looking forward to listeners experiencing the timeless magic of this song.”
Speaking about the journey behind Barkha’s lyrics, Irshad says, “Penning the lyrics for Barkha made me nostalgic. Rain is much more than a season; it is an emotion for so many people. I wanted to imbibe those emotions into the lyrics, and I hope listeners all over the country connect with the sublime theme of this song.”
