Sunil Grover’s United Kacche on way...

Actor Sunil Grover along with Satish Shah will be seen in the upcoming series titled United Kacche. The show is a light-hearted comedy based in the United Kingdom and has been shot in the UK. It follows the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land.

Director Manav Shah said, “In India, everyone has an aspiration to go and settle abroad and they would do anything for it. It is a light-hearted funny show that takes you into the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from different communities and countries unite to support each other.” It also stars Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles.

Produced by Yoodlee Films, United Kacche will premiere on ZEE5 on March 31.—IANS