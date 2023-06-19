Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets married to Drisha Acharya

Actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday. The groom and his family arrived with the baaratis in style at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End, where the wedding festivities took place.
The groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed it up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She also wore a maangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.
As it was a day wedding, the guests mainly opted for light colour attire. The groom’s father Sunny Deol looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red Punjabi-style turban. Bobby Deol also posed in style. Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra shook a leg to dhol beats.
Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy’s daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father’s footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019.
