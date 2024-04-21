Sunny Leone begins shooting for her Malayalam film

Sunny Leone is super excited to be part of a Malayalam film. On Friday, she shared a glimpse of the muhurat ceremony on the sets. Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a video featuring herself and team of the film. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I’m so excited to be part of this amazing #Malayalam film that I ended up burning my hands. Director: @pampally.”
Sunny Leone has left an indelible mark in Bollywood with her roles in various movies including Jism 2, Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala and Ragini MMS 2 among others. Most recently, she graced the screen in Kennedy, directed by Kashyap, alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health