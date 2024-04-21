Sunny Leone begins shooting for her Malayalam film

ANI

Sunny Leone is super excited to be part of a Malayalam film. On Friday, she shared a glimpse of the muhurat ceremony on the sets. Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a video featuring herself and team of the film. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I’m so excited to be part of this amazing #Malayalam film that I ended up burning my hands. Director: @pampally.”

Sunny Leone has left an indelible mark in Bollywood with her roles in various movies including Jism 2, Jackpot, Shootout at Wadala and Ragini MMS 2 among others. Most recently, she graced the screen in Kennedy, directed by Kashyap, alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

