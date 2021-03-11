Sunny Leone's first look from 'Ginna'

Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Ginna will feature Sunny Leone in the lead role. The actress’ first look as Renuka has been unveiled by the makers. Donning a gorgeous pink and white playsuit, Sunny is sensational as ever. Directed by Surya, the film, starring Vishnu alongside Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone, is a wholesome mass entertainer. A frothy mix of masala with thrill, comedy, action and drama, the first look is making waves with fans.

Sunny Leone says, “I had the most amazing time shooting this movie. It was such an honour collaborating with Vishnu, who is amongst the most amazing people I have ever worked with. — TMS