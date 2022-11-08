Supermodel Gigi Hadid quits Twitter

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has announced that she quit Twitter as it’s no longer a ‘safe place’ for anyone after Elon Musk bought the platform for $44 billion. On the heels of Twitter mass layoffs, the 27-year-old supermodel turned to her Instagram Story to let her 76 million followers know that she’s no longer on the micro-blogging platform.

She even called the social media site ‘cesspool of hate & bigotry’.

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Gigi wrote of Elon, “it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s (sic) not a place I want to be a part (sic) of.” Gigi added an apology to her fans on the platform, writing that she ‘loved connecting’ with them ‘for a decade’.

“I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm,” she added. Aside from Gigi, many famous names also decided to quit the platform since Musk officially became the owner. — IANS