Supriya Pathak says viewers will relate to the story of web show 'Home Shanti'

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak opens up on being part of the web show, Home Shanti and how the story relates to the audience. She is seen playing the role of Sarla.

Supriya says: "I think Home Shanti is the story of almost every house and there would be similar instances which must have happened in my life and it must have happened in Sarla's life. I mean the relationship with your children, with your daughter or your son, then the relationship with your husband."

The 61-year-old actress further shares that viewers will correlate with the story as one or the other person faces a similar kind of situation in everyday life.

"I think these are normal kind of experiences which everybody must have had in their own way," she adds. Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, the web show has been produced by Posham Pa Pictures. The series will be released on May 6 on Disney+ Hotstar. — IANS