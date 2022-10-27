Supriya Pilgaonkar denies reports of entering 'Anupamaa'

TV show Anupamaa is one of the most popular series that has managed to win hearts with its simple storyline and plot. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu decides to join college and continue her studies. On the other hand, Pakhi decides to elope with Adhik. Vanraj will turn evil and will stop Anu from going to college. Now, there were recent reports that senior actress Supriya Pilgaonkar will enter the show as Anupamaa’s teacher.

However, Supriya says that she has neither auditioned for any show nor has she received any call from the makers. Supriya said she read the news on the internet and wondered how people could make up such stories. She informed that she got several offers after Sasural Genda Phool 2, but wanted to take a break from TV.