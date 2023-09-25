Surabhi Das, who has been a part of the shows Nima Denzongpa and Baazi Ishq Ki, talks about her journey

How and when did you dream of becoming an actor?

I always wanted to become an actor. It has been a dream since childhood.

How has your family encouraged you?

In the beginning, my family didn’t take me seriously, but gradually they saw my work and started appreciating it. Now they’re my biggest cheerleaders!

What are the challenge you faced when you came to Mumbai first?

The biggest challenge was to find a home. It’s very tough to get a home in Mumbai. Other than that, I didn’t have to face any big challenges.

How has your first show Nima Denzongpa changed your fate?

It almost changed everything and my life took a turn due to this show. Now, people know me as Nima!

What’s your focus as an actor?

No matter what the platform, I would love to play different and challenging roles. I’m already essaying one role, though I can’t talk about it yet.

Whom do you look up to in the industry?

I really like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

If not an actor, what profession would you have chosen?

Maybe a journalist or a travel vlogger.