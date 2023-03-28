Shweta Rastogi on changes in the fantasy genre

From being a part of the fantasy drama Alif Laila to Baalveer 3, actress Shweta Rastogi has come a long way. She is currently seen playing the character of Baalveer’s biological mother, Adishi. She talks about the changes she has seen in the fantasy genre.

Shweta Rastogi says, “From the presentation of things to the creative sense, everything in the industry has advanced. With the help of high-level technology, the level of fantasy shows has surely increased. Earlier, it was a big challenge for the makers to present things, but nowadays everything is easy. VFX has changed the game, as it makes the fantasy shows look more real and believable to the audiences.”