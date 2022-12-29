Surveen Chawla and Prajakta Koli team up for horror series Unseen

The cast of Prime Video’s upcoming series, titled Unseen, has announced. Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat and Pranay Manchanda will be a part of the series.

Touted to be horror thriller, it is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Unseen is the tentative title and shooting will commence soon. It will be directed by Raghav Dhar. Pranay Manchanda will also be playing a significant role in this women-centric series.

Unseen will release in the second half of 2023 and will have more seasons to offer in future. Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has a great line-up for 2023 from Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zaraa and Unseen.