Swapnil Jain on working for an audio series

Every artiste dreams of climbing the ladder of success. For some, it’s a smooth ride, while for others it’s a gruelling journey to reach their desired destination.

Actor-writer-director Swapnil Jain knows this all too well. After playing supporting characters in Aarya 2 and Crash Course, Swapnil’s big break came when he got an opportunity to write for Pocket FM. And, it was the popular audio series, Insta Millionaire, that catapulted him to success.

Swapnil said, “As a storyteller, Insta Millionaire’s success is an achievement that has allowed me to spread my wings and soar to greater heights. Pocket FM has given me an opportunity to share my passion for storytelling with a wider audience. With their immense support, writers like me can bring our tales to life, captivate listeners with every word and share it with the world.”