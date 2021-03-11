Swati Shah joins Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan cast

Zee TV is all set to present a new fictional offering – Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which will premiere today.

A mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan, the show will take everyone on the intriguing journey of Mohan as he tries to rediscover himself.

Popular TV star Swati Shah has been roped in to play Mohan’s mother, Kadambari Devi. She is his confidante; someone he trusts blindly. However, she does have her own quirks and will truly keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

Sharing details, Swati says, “I am excited about collaborating with Zee TV once again after 15 years. Working with Shabir is also a privilege as I believe that he is one of the most grounded and wonderful people you’ll come across. Coming to my character of Kadambari Devi, she is not a person who demands respect, but respect follows her wherever she goes. She is also very close to her son Mohan, but has her layers too. I must say that I am really looking forward to playing this role and hope everyone loves my character in the show.”