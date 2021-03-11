Swayamvar for actress Anjali Arora?

Actress Anjali Arora rose to fame with the popular show Lock Upp. She was one of the strongest contenders and the runners-up in the show. Anjali, who has a crazy fandom, recently posted a picture on social media with the caption, “Are you ready to be my Saiyaan? Details coming soon.” Fans were quick to assume that her swayamwar is coming their way.
Meanwhile, Anjali was recently seen in her first music video, Sufi Sufi, a song by Punjabi artiste Dilraj Grewal. For the unversed, Anjali became an internet sensation after a clip where she is dancing on the trending reel Kacha Badam went viral. She now has over 10 million followers on her Instagram account!
