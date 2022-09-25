Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have decided not to seek divorce

ANI

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are back together! The couple has decided to rekindle their relationship after Jennifer filed for divorce a month ago. “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” a spokesperson informed. “They are both extremely happy,” the source added.

The Rocky star and the Serious Skincare founder have been married for 25 years, and share three daughters - Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 - together

Jennifer had filed a petition ‘for dissolution of marriage and other relief’ from Stallone just over a month ago on August 19. She alleged that Stallone ‘engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate’, which he denied.