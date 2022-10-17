Taaruk Raina on 'Mismatched 2': Playing differently abled was a challenge

Playing differently abled was a challenge Mismatched actor Taaruk Raina recently opened up about reprising his role as Anmol Malhotra in season 2.
“It’s been a wild ride playing Anmol, all the ups and downs and the physicality of it.” Taaruk also shared how his character has evolved, “I think there’s a lot more depth when it comes to my character this season.” Taaruk has also composed, written, and sung for the series. —IANS
