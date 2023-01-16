Tara Sutaria shares a cryptic note amid break-up rumours with Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, was in a relationship with Aadar Jain for a couple of years. And now it seems, the two have called it quits. However, neither Tara nor Aadar has commented on their break-up reports.
Amid the breakup rumours, Tara has posted pictures on her Instagram handle that have become the talk of the town. The Tadap beauty is seen posing for the camera on a candle-lit dinner date. She is all smiles for the picture and wrote the lyrics of The Very Thought Of You in the caption. Tara mentioned who her date was in the post as she tagged her friend Shraddha Mehta and wrote, “Evenings with my best girl.”
