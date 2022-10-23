Tahir Raj Bhasin excited to celebrate Diwali with family in Delhi

This year’s Diwali is special for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as he will be ringing in the festival of lights with his family in Delhi. “Celebrating festivals with the family is always exciting and overwhelming. I am so glad that this year I can manage to take out some time and go back home,” Tahir shared.
“My family is absolutely thrilled that I am finally with them during this time. Due to work and then the pandemic, I wasn’t able to go to Delhi for Diwali. So this year, I was very keen to be with them,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...