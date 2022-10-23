Tahir Raj Bhasin excited to celebrate Diwali with family in Delhi

ANI

This year’s Diwali is special for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor Tahir Raj Bhasin as he will be ringing in the festival of lights with his family in Delhi. “Celebrating festivals with the family is always exciting and overwhelming. I am so glad that this year I can manage to take out some time and go back home,” Tahir shared.

“My family is absolutely thrilled that I am finally with them during this time. Due to work and then the pandemic, I wasn’t able to go to Delhi for Diwali. So this year, I was very keen to be with them,” he added.