Tahira Kashyap gets candid on Shilpa Shetty’s show

Tahira Kashyap recently opened up about her sex life with husband Ayushmann Khurrana on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show Shape Of You.

The writer-filmmaker also spoke about it in her latest book The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother. Shilpa told Tahira that she appreciates the non-prude attitude.

Tahira also opened up about being a star wife and she revealed that Ayushmann is a true introvert so it makes things easy. But in her 20s she was worried, “I think, in my 20s, it certainly did. Now, no. I would love to turn up well for an event but I don’t have any standards to match. I don’t have any pressure.”