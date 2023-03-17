Taking her chance

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has gone one step ahead of others while asking for work from her favourite director, Anurag Kashyap. She apparently put out a video post for a chance to work with the director.

It’s known to many that it’s tough to secure an audience with the filmmaker, but she is ready to make extra efforts to get a chance to prove herself.

The actress was previously in news for her split with boyfriend Varun Sood. After which she got engaged to Apurva, who was her long-time friend. On the professional front, she has done good work on Cartel and Abhay 3.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is yet to respond to this. However, celebrity friends of Divya commended this step and even posted a story tagging Kashyap.