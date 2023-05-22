 Taking inspiration from the red carpet, designers tell us how to incorporate pearls in our fashion game : The Tribune India

Taking inspiration from the red carpet, designers tell us how to incorporate pearls in our fashion game

Serena Williams in a Gucci monochrome gown with pearls strings



The pearl is the queen of the gems and the gems of the queens, said American actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly. Going by the mighty show of pearl power at Met Gala 2023, which was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, what one can do with the precious drops fired up one’s imagination.

Karlie Kloss highlights her baby bump with pearls

Alia Bhatt, dressed in a pearl-drenched Prabal Gurung gown; Kim Kardashian in a Schiaparelli gown made with pearl strands; Penélope Cruz in a veil-like hood over a strapless gown tied together with a pearly belt; Karlie Kloss announcing her second pregnancy draping her growing bump in a 90s-inspired pearl belt; Serena Williams doing the same with a Gucci monochrome gown dressed with strings of pearls...it is the reign of the pristine white jewels everywhere.

Alia Bhatt in a Prabal Gurung outfit

“I think for those, who have not lived the vintage life, Met Gala’s tribute to Karl Lagerfeld was a good way to live the history of fashion. The event evoked nostalgia,” says fashion designer Narendra Kumar, who loved Alia Bhatt’s pristine pearl look. The Kim Kardashian didn’t cut ice with the designer though, “That many pearls would be uncomfortable,” he says.

“From accessories to ensemble, pearls have lately made a huge leap,” says designer Siddhartha Bansal. According to him, one can make a statement with such an eye-catching ensemble while attending a cocktail or high tea. “One can use pearls as high collar and strings for sleeves or embellishment on the blouse!”

Whitney Peak in a pearl-studded top

Ritu Kochhar, founder director, INIFD, sees pearls as the most versatile piece of jewellery that goes with almost every outfit. “Pearl strings with a saree just like Maharani Gayatri Devi or Sharmila Tagore, or with a crisp cotton shirt paired with formal pants or even denims, a shift dress with a V neckline, white cultured pearls can lift up any ensemble and make one look very feminine,” says Kochhar.

Pearls work as the perfect summer embellishment. She vouches, “Pearl work on bridal sarees, dupattas, suits, formal tops or even blouse neckline to accessories like bags, belts, headgear or even nail art. There is so much that one can do with it!”

Penelope Cruz wears a pearl belt

Designer Jasmine Bains loves pearls. “We love pearls both in India and Pakistan. The use of pearl has always intensified the look of an outfit, be it an evening dress or a cocktail gown. Even a small strip of pearls on a T-shirt can enhance the style game. Not only in clothes, but pearls can play an important role in home décor as well. It can light up the whole interior of one’s house,” says Bains. Designer Supriya Jain calls pearls the perfect summer accessory. “Use of pearls will now be prevalent in the fashion as it can be used in embroidery, on side slits of kurtas and on borders of dresses,” she says.

(Inputs by Muskaan)

