‘Legends Of The Ramayana with Amish’ to premiere this Dasehra

Amish Tripathi, award-winning writer and series host, revisits the ‘sacred geography’ of one of the world’s greatest epics in Legends of the Ramayana with Amish, which premieres on Discovery Channel on October 3 at 9 pm. This ground-breaking three-part series traverses 5,000 km, diving deep into ancient stories and myths around Ramayana that are yet to be unravelled.
Amish Tripathi says, “Ramayana is the proud heritage of every single Indian, regardless of religion, caste, language or gender. And I discovered the truth of this feeling even more as we shot for this documentary. There were so many lesser-known stories and traditions that we discovered, some genuinely surprising. It was enlightening, it was fun, it was surreal.”
