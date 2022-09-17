Akanksha Juneja all set to make her OTT debut

Akanksha Juneja, who is known for her performance in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, is all set to make her OTT debut with her upcoming web series, Last Layer. Talking about her debut, the actress says, “I feel that OTT has brought the golden times for actors. It has brought a feeling of equality because it’s a medium where film and TV actors work together. There’s freshness and creativity on OTT and I am very happy to be a part of a web show as it has helped me evolve as an actor. This is my OTT debut and I am quite excited.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 cheetahs make transcontinental flight to new home in India; PM Modi releases them in MP's Kuno national park on his birthday
After the modified Boeing 747 lands at the Gwalior airbase a...
PM Modi calls arrival of cheetahs in India a historic moment; Congress calls it a 'tamasha'
The PM was speaking after releasing three cheetahs in MP’s K...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication
MoRTH says providing such services in a contactless and face...