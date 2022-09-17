Akanksha Juneja all set to make her OTT debut

Akanksha Juneja, who is known for her performance in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, is all set to make her OTT debut with her upcoming web series, Last Layer. Talking about her debut, the actress says, “I feel that OTT has brought the golden times for actors. It has brought a feeling of equality because it’s a medium where film and TV actors work together. There’s freshness and creativity on OTT and I am very happy to be a part of a web show as it has helped me evolve as an actor. This is my OTT debut and I am quite excited.”