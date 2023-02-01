Namik Paul and Tanisha Mehta come together for 'Lag Ja Gale'

Zee TV is set to introduce a new show, Lag Ja Gale, which is a story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and family dynamics. Set in Delhi, it follows the journey of Shiv, an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani, who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole bread-winner for her middle-class family. Namik Paul and Tanisha Mehta will essay the lead roles.
Namik says, “I can’t wait to bring this character to life.” Tanisha adds, “Ishani is very hard-working and ambitious. All of us have worked hard to do justice to each character. Hope the viewers love our show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...