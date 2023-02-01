Namik Paul and Tanisha Mehta come together for 'Lag Ja Gale'

Zee TV is set to introduce a new show, Lag Ja Gale, which is a story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and family dynamics. Set in Delhi, it follows the journey of Shiv, an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani, who juggles multiple odd jobs as the sole bread-winner for her middle-class family. Namik Paul and Tanisha Mehta will essay the lead roles.

Tanisha Mehta

Namik says, “I can’t wait to bring this character to life.” Tanisha adds, “Ishani is very hard-working and ambitious. All of us have worked hard to do justice to each character. Hope the viewers love our show.”