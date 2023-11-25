Taking the lead

In the upcoming episode of Sony SAB’s Vanshaj, a surprising announcement creates a furore among members of the Mahajan family, presenting Yuvika with a challenging decision — whether to accept the position or decline it. Despite Bhoomi (Gurdeep Punj) and Bhanupratap’s (Puneet Issar) strong opposition, she decides to accept the leadership role. As Yuvika embarks on this emotional rollercoaster, viewers are in for a gripping twist, questioning whether this position is a reward or another scheme to disrupt her life.
Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “Yuvika was in a happy place, and now this announcement of her leading the Mahajan empire has disrupted her peace yet again. It’s more complicated than it seems; her mother and Dada Babu aren’t in favour of this, and I believe even she is shocked that this was offered to her instead of DJ. It will be exciting for viewers to witness.”
