Actor Manraj Singh Sarma opens up on his journey in showbiz

Actor Manraj Singh Sarma, who is a popular name in the telly world, reveals that he had quit his corporate job to become an actor.
As of now, Manraj is stealing the limelight with his performance in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Manraj says, “I have done a hotel management course. After its completion, I got a job at a luxury retail store. People used to tell me ‘you’re so good-looking, you should be an actor’. I started doing theatre on Saturday and Sunday, but wanted to grow, so I applied for the drama school in Mumbai.”
He adds, “I quit my job and called my mother to inform her that I’d be going to Mumbai to become an actor. She supported my decision when I assured her everything. The acting workshop was for six months and I wasn’t in touch with anyone during that span. Once I completed the workshop, I called up my friends and informed them about my decision. Quitting my job was a big risk, but I had to do it. I am glad that I took the risk that brought me here.”
