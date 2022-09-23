Shreya Chaudhry and Mrinal Dutt step forward to rebuild their broken relationship in Conditions Apply

Amazon miniTV announced the launch of its mini movie, Conditions Apply on September 22. The mini film stars Shreya Chaudhar and Mrinal Dutt in lead roles.
The story revolves around Nayantara and Rahil’s relationship that leads to the question ‘Do conditions apply in relationships?’ Mrinal says, “Short films are unique. To tell a story in a limited time, I personally find that extremely intriguing. With Conditions Apply, it was a yes from the word go. Working with Sikhya Entertainment and incredibly talented director Puja Banerji was very fulfilling.”
Adds Shreya, “As an actor, I’ve always been in awe of the compelling stories that Guneet Monga and Sikhya produce, hoping one day to work on a project that would strike a chord with the audience. Conditions Apply is one such film that will resonate with every single person out there who is nursing a broken heart.”
