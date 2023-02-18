Mother-daughter duo, Ahsaas Channa and Kulbir Baderson on #UnGap

The mother and daughter duo Kulbir Baderson and Ahsaas Channa recently opened up about dating and relationship on Meta’s new chat format called #UnGap.
During the chat show, Ahsaas talked at length with her mother about intimate issues and how talks on sex made her uncomfortable.
Kulbir talked about dating patters from her times to now. She said, “Relationships today change really fast, there is no seriousness about it.” #UnGap is a chat show featuring pairings of well-known parents and children that includes actor Sheeba Chaddha and daughter Noor, actor Ahsaas Channa and mother Kulbir Badesron, comedian Abhishek Kumar and father Sundar Baalaji and entrepreneur Roshan Abbas and daughter Ayatal Abbas among others.
