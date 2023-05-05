Talking of difficult phase

Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how a botched nose surgery impacted her health.On the Howard Stern Show, Priyanka revealed that the botched nose surgery drove her into ‘deep depression’, and she even thought it could end her career.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea
Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...
No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks
Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...