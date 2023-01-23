Tamannaah Bhatia joins team Jailer

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast of Jailer, which also stars Rajinikanth. It is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Tamannaah took to social media and shared the first look from the upcoming film.
She wrote, “Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar. Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you…”
It is Rajini’s 169th film. The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles.
