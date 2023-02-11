Tamasha and Jab We Met to re-release in theatres to celebrate the month of love

PVR Cinemas announced a special Valentine’s week with re-release of popular romantic films such as Tamasha and Jab We Met. To kick-start the celebrations, PVR is hosting a specially curated Valentine’s Day Film Festival with popular Bollywood, Hollywood and regional romantic films across 25 cities in India.

Tamasha

The week-long festival from February 10 to 16 will screen iconic titles like Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi), Tamasha (Hindi), Jab We Met (Hindi), Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) and more.