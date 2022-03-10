Tanya Hope opens up on remake trend in Bollywood

Her surname itself evokes a lot of ‘hope’ and needless to say the gorgeous actress Tanya Hope is currently enjoying a good phase of her professional career. Tanya’s Tamil film, Thadam alongside Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep is now being remade in Hindi with Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The actress says, “From an audience’s point of view, Thadam was one of the best movies I’ve seen and I am glad it’s being remade. I am happy that I was a part of the original film.”

Elaborating on Thadam, Tanya informs, “I blindly followed and trusted the movie director Magizh Thirumeni. He’s a confident professional. I agreed to do the film without hearing the story.”