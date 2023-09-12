Tarak Mehta fame Neha SK Mehta to be seen in Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi

Neha SK Mehta, who started her acting journey with Gujarati theatre, is back on stage after 12 years and this time around with a Hindi play. She will portray Vaidehi in Sanjay Jha’s Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi.

Best remembered as Anjali Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress tells us, “I feel blessed to be offered an author-backed role in the play just like my TV shows Dollar Bahu, Chando She Shamdo, Pannlal Patel, and Chand Ko Kaho Chhup Jaye. This has made my journey all the more worth it.”

Talking about dabbling in theatre after a long gap, she says, “ Any form of theatre is a blessing for an artiste. I come from a traditional family where values matter more than money and we cannot sell our art beyond a limit.”