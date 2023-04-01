Food critics to review contestants' dishes on 'Chef vs Fridge S3'

Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge Season 3 keeps adding twists and turns in each episode. This week’s broadcast will be a light-hearted affair, as contestants directly proceed to the cook-off stage. Chef Ajay announces that there are two famous food bloggers who are going to review it. First, Saloni Kukreja, a true foodie at heart with over 297K followers and second, Adarsh Munjal, also known as ‘The Big Bhookad’, who started as a culinary writer and is now a food blogger.
As the cook-off begins, all the chefs hustle to create an aesthetically pleasing dish. One of the chefs created an interesting dish, which was rated very highly by the bloggers.
