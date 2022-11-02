Taylor Swift sets new record with her LP Midnights

Taylor Swift has become the first artiste in history to claim the entire Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in US. Billboard reported that Swift now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artiste with the most number one albums. Swift’s new LP Midnights came out on October 21 with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with seven bonus tracks. It has become the biggest week for any release in seven years. The singer has surpassed Drake by taking all Top 10 spots in Billboard Hot 100. Previously, Drake’s album, Certified Lover Boy, had only nine out of 10 songs for a week back in September 2021. Expressing her happiness via tweet, the 32-year-old singer wrote, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I am in shambles.” —TMS