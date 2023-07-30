Team Half CA joins hands with ClearTax to spread awareness about filing IT returns

It’s that time of the year when Indians get busy crunching numbers to file their tax returns. To drive the message forward, Amazon MiniTV, in collaboration with Cleartax, has come together to spread awareness about ITR filing along with their newly released web-series, Half CA.
A TVF (The Viral Fever) original, the series features the story of aspiring Chartered Accountants, the intricacies of cracking one of the toughest professional exams in the world, and overcoming challenges. Amazon MiniTV, in partnership with Cleartax, has initiated a campaign to spread awareness and remind citizens to get their returns filed before the due date of July 31. One of the actors, Ahsaas Channa, who plays the role of an aspiring CA, recorded a video message for this collaboration where she is seen encouraging people to file their tax returns in time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik
Thousands of young men take part in protest march
ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15