Team Half CA joins hands with ClearTax to spread awareness about filing IT returns

It’s that time of the year when Indians get busy crunching numbers to file their tax returns. To drive the message forward, Amazon MiniTV, in collaboration with Cleartax, has come together to spread awareness about ITR filing along with their newly released web-series, Half CA.

A TVF (The Viral Fever) original, the series features the story of aspiring Chartered Accountants, the intricacies of cracking one of the toughest professional exams in the world, and overcoming challenges. Amazon MiniTV, in partnership with Cleartax, has initiated a campaign to spread awareness and remind citizens to get their returns filed before the due date of July 31. One of the actors, Ahsaas Channa, who plays the role of an aspiring CA, recorded a video message for this collaboration where she is seen encouraging people to file their tax returns in time.

