Teaser of 'Farzi' released

Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut project, Farzi’s teaser was dropped by OTT giant Prime Video on Wednesday. It has Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar of an artist — a painter. In the teaser, Shahid can be seen painting while looking at the camera and saying that his life has entered a new stage as he questions the popularity of this period. He says, “But an artist is an artist, right?” as he closes the teaser with a wink.

The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K are directing the upcoming show. It will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

Shahid had earlier shared, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.” — TMS