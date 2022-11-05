Teaser of The Kerala Story released

A human tragedy that will shake you to the core is Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s next, The Kerala Story. The film unearths the incident when 32,000 women went missing in Kerala and the teaser has now been dropped. Directed by Sudipto Sen under the supervision of Vipul Shah, the film narrates a heart-breaking and shocking tale of women trafficking, manipulated by a terrorist outfit.

The simple yet hard-hitting teaser is a straight-to-camera account of one such victim, who dreams of becoming a nurse but is abducted from her home, and is jailed in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist.

The role has been played by Adah Sharma. The film is backed by four years of extensive and thorough research. Director Sudipto Sen travelled to the state and even to the Arab countries, met with the locals and families of the victims and was shocked with the findings. In an earlier statement, Vipul shared “I was in tears in the first narration meeting itself.” The film will be released on big screens next year. — TMS