Tehran S2 release date announced!

Elnaaz Norouzi had created ripples with her announcement of joining forces with the International Emmy-winning show Tehran S2 a few months back.
And now the wait to watch the Indian star in the acclaimed drama series is finally over! Apple TV+ has announced the release date of the much-awaited show, Tehran S2, starring Glenn Close. The hit Israeli-produced thriller drama will hit the screens on May 6 this year. Sharing her excitement, Elnaaz said, “I have been a fan of Tehran S1. And now, having an opportunity to work in the sequel is a surreal feeling. I am really looking forward to its release. I hope the audience enjoys watching it.”
