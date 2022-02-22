Popular television actress Kavita Banerjee is all set to enter Zee TV’s Rishton Ka Manjha as Karan Mathur’s sister, Kavita Mathur. Talking about her journey, Kavita says, “I came to Mumbai in 2014, tried doing multiple jobs but then realised I am not meant for all that. In 2020, I started my acting career with Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. After the show went off air, I came home for a short vacation and that’s when Rishton Ka Manjha came my way.”
She adds, “I cleared the look test and was super-elated to hear that I’d been finalised for the show. Doing a TV show in my hometown, Kolkata, that too for the channel which gave me my first break in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, is a feeling I am failing to pen down. It feels like coming back to your family.”
