'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' is all set to bid adieu on August 18

Zee TV’s popular show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye, a fairy tale romance that kept the viewers hooked to their TV screens for nearly one year, is all set to bid adieu on August 18. After taking the audience on a whirlwind adventure over the past nine months, the show will end on a dramatic note with a major twist that will surprise Devraj and Krisha.

Talking about the show going off-air, Anjali Tatrari says, “In my opinion, every good story comes to an end so that when the time is right, we all can move forward. It is a bittersweet feeling, but at the same time, it signifies a new beginning. Having said that, I’m grateful for the opportunity that the show gave me. Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na has been one of the finest experiences for me, especially in terms of growing as an actor and meeting wonderful co-actors. My heart is full of pride that we were able to showcase such a wonderful story, which was received so well by the fans.”