There have been rumours of singer-dancer Terence Lewis dating dancer-actor Nora Fatehi. Terence and Nora were the judges on India’s Best Dancer Season 2. They shared a great camaraderie and chemistry on the show. Now, in a recent interaction, Terence admitted that he shared a great chemistry with Nora but denied the rumours that they were dating. The choreographer said they were ‘very good friends’ and there was nothing more to it.