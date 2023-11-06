Thalapathy Vijay shares glimpses from Leo success meet

ANI

The makers of the recently released action film Leo organised a special success meet event for the fans in Chennai.

The star cast of the film, including director Lokesh Kangraj, actors Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Myskkin, Sany Master, and Arjun Sarja among others arrived at the fans’ event. On Saturday night, Thalapathy Vijay took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures from the fan event.