‘Thank you for accepting me,’ says actor Abeer Singh Godhwani

What prompted you to take up a role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Amazing content, an amazing producer like Rajan ji and an amazing channel like Star Plus. Who would not like to be a part of such a prestigious show like YRKKH. Plus, my character Kairav plays such an important role in the show.

Have you followed the show? What did you like about it?

I did not follow the show as sincerely as my family did but yes, I have now caught up with many of the previous episodes. I like the way everyone has their own colour and story in the show. So many lives, all inter-related, always giving an amazing message to the audience. And yet their love keeps increasing.

Do you feel the pressure of entering a show midway?

I was feeling the pressure before entering the show, but Rajan ji (producer Rajan Shahi) and the director and the whole cast and crew made me feel relaxed. Everyone is truly supportive and encouraging. Everyone is calling me the new hottie in the house. I was wondering how the audience would react to the leap and to me as Kairav, but the fan base is so strong that Kairav is trending on Twitter.

What has been the landmark in your career?

Every show and character I do is a landmark for me.

As an actor what’s the criteria for taking up a new role?

It has a lot to do with the whole team. Everyone is a catalyst—the writers, the director, the creatives and the actors too. And on my part, I try to relate and feel the character’s characteristics and his thought process.

Rajan Shahi has given a good spin to the story and audiences are enjoying every bit of it. What do you have to say?

I think the audience is really liking the twist and current plot of the story. How everyone has evolved post the leap...and how they are all going to reconnect again. It is very interesting.